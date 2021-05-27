Deal between county sheriff, Marshals keeping private Youngstown prison open

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A deal between Mahoning County’s sheriff and the U.S. Marshals Service will help keep the privately-run prison in Youngstown open for years to come.



Thursday morning, county commissioners signed agreements between the Sheriff’s Office and both the Marshals and Core Civic, the owners of the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration threatened to end contracts allowing the Marshals Service to house prisoners at private prisons, which could have forced Core Civic to close the local facility and lay off its employees.

“Finally, the government was OK with us doing what’s called an intergovernmental agreement, or pass-through agreement, which gives us the ability to kind of hold the center of the contract, where we contract with Core Civic and we contract with the Marshals, but the two don’t contract together,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

The sheriff said the agreements will bring in additional revenue to the county, which he says is then used to cover the costs of task force units and other services that the Sheriff’s Office provides, without using local tax dollars.