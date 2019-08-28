Deadline to register for flood damage financial aid is almost here

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – The deadline to get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is almost here for anyone in Mercer or Mahoning counties with flood damage from storms over the Memorial Day weekend.

You can still try to get eligibility for federal disaster assistance by registering with FEMA, but you’ll have to move fast.

Registration closes at midnight on September 3.

There are a few ways to register.

You can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline will be closed on Labor Day, which is September 2.

You can also register online.