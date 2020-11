We were previously told it would be done by August, but that deadline has passed

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, we contacted TJX to see when their Lordstown warehouse might open.

Currently, the outside looks close to being done. Where there were once openings, there are now a lot of garage doors.

When we inquired on when it would open, we were told the “HomeGoods/Homesense Distribution Center” continues to make progress.

Applications are now be taken for jobs.