FILE: A dog pops its head out of a car window. (Photo by Sandra Mu/Getty Images)

(WKBN)- You have until the end of business today to get your dog license tags.

Last month, Trumbull County Commissioners extended the deadline to buy the licenses until Tuesday.

You can visit the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office or the Trumbull County Dog Warden to get the license.

If your dog is already licensed, you can renew it online.