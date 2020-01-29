Deadline for 2020 dog licenses approaches in Colmbiana Co.

All dogs that are three months or older need to be licensed every year

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Auditor wants to remind residents that the deadline to purchase a 2020 dog license is this Friday.

All dogs that are three months or older need to be licensed every year.

According to Columbiana County Auditor Nancy Milliken, dog owners can still mail their application if the postmark is stamped January 31, 2020 by the post office.

They can be purchased at the auditor’s office at 105 Market Street or at one of the following locations:

Columbiana County Dog Pound, 8455 County Home Road, Lisbon

Fuller’s True Value, 162 N Market St., East Palestine

Milligan’s Hardware, 320 Smith St., East Liverpool

Pure Pet, 148 Penn Ave., Salem

Discount Drug Mart 7626 SR 45, Lisbon

They can also be purchased online here.

Licenses cost $10 per dog or $50 for a kennel. Kennel licenses can only be purchased at the Columbiana County Dog Pound.

License fees will double after the deadline.