YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several agencies are investigating after a dead body was found in a burning building.

According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully involved structure fire just after 11:15 p.m.

Fire crews found the entire second floor already collapsed onto the first floor. The owner of the home then arrived and told crews the house was occupied.

Crews then discovered a dead body in the remains of the first floor and the Mahoning County Coroner was called to the scene.

Crews on scene called the Youngstown Street Department to demolish the building due to the severity of the damage.

The Youngstown Fire Department and the Mahoning County Coroner are investigating both the cause of death and the cause of the fire.