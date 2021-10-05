Law enforcement converge on Austintown treatment facility

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Law enforcement has converged on the California Palms.
We’re told it’s part of a federal investigation.
It is located at Route 46 and Interstate 80. The residential addiction recovery facility opened in 2017 after converting from a hotel and restaurant. The facility was purchased by Pender Capital for $4 million in July 2020.
Austintown police are assisting state and federal agencies.
First News is still investigating the cause of the incident. We will continue to provide the latest updates.
