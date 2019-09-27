DEA arrests suspects after drug investigation in Austintown area

Investigators say they had a large amount of drugs and cash when they were arrested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested men that agents say had a large amount of cocaine after an investigation in the Austintown area.

Hidalgo-Herrera, Hector Delira-Rico, Javier Ortiz-Delgado, Jose Espinosa-Medina and Jose Guadalupe Vazquez Rios face charges of possession with intent to distribute.

Agents began investigating the group months ago, surveilling a home in the Austintown area, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Espinoza-Medina flew into Dallas, Texas from Mexico. He then went to Rio’s home on Kirk Road, which agents had been watching.

September 24, troopers stopped Espinoza-Medina as he was traveling from Ohio into Indiana. Investigators reported finding 18 kilograms of suspected cocaine in the vehicle.

Investigators then searched Rio’s home on Kirk Road as well as a home on Dover Road.

In the Kirk Road home, they reported finding five bags with cocaine residue, suspected cocaine, a scale, money, drug ledger and suspected marijuana.

Delira-Rico and Delgado-Ortiz were there at the time.

In the Dover Road home, investigators reported finding a “large amount” of cash, kilo press, bag containing suspected cocaine, scale with cocaine residue, respirator masks and bags of rubber bands.

Hidalgo-Herrara was at that home during the search.