DEA agents, police converge in Warren neighborhood

Police officers agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) converged Thursday morning on an area of Tod Avenue in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police officers and agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Trumbull Ashtabula Group converged Thursday morning in a neighborhood by Tod Avenue in Warren.

Police have not yet confirmed what prompted the response.

Agents and officers were seen at a house on Tod Avenue and at another house on Greenfield Street.

Earlier as school buses were returning to Jefferson Elementary Pre-K-8 building, drivers were told to hold students on the bus and not let them in the building. The students have since been released to their classes, according to school officials.

School officials issued the following statement about the incident:

Upon being notified of a police presence in the walking zone of Jefferson Pk -8 school around 8:30 a.m., the Superintendent advised transportation to pick up the students as usual and to be prepared to keep them off site in the event the situation was not resolved prior to the start of the school day. Fortunately, the situation was resolved prior to the start of the regular school day and the day started as usual Warren City Schools

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN 27 First News at Noon for updates.