Dayton Mayor who’d like to replace Gov. DeWine visits Youngstown for support

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman who’d like to replace Mike DeWine as Ohio’s governor was in the Mahoning Valley Friday, stumping for support.

Two-term Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley met with local Democrat party leaders in downtown Youngstown Friday morning.

She’s running for the party’s nomination for governor next year.

As part of her visit, she asked the local officials for their endorsement.

“Certainly coming from Dayton, I have an affinity to Youngstown. It’s a place that has a lot of similar issues that we have, and look, I think the people of Ohio deserve better than what they’re getting in Columbus right now,” Whaley said.

She also took DeWine to task for moving to eliminate extra unemployment compensation for laid off Ohioans during the pandemic.

Whaley says the incumbent is bowing to political pressure from Republicans.

“And I think that’s what’s so frustrating. When I see the Governor do every time, you know, he talks okay, but then when the rubber meets the road, he gets too concerned about his extreme political party,” Whaley said.

The Governor has defended the move, claiming the extra $300 per week was a disincentive for Ohioans to return to work.

Whaley said Friday morning that she’ll focus on people’s paychecks, not politics.