Days are numbered for ‘cruise ship’ bank in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The days for the old bank building on the corner of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard may be numbered.
There is now a fence around the site and a sign for the ProQuality demolition company hanging from it.
The building has been there since 1957.
Recently, the Western Port Authority took ownership of the property, and soon there will be a Dunkin’ in its place.
One other business will be joining Dunkin on the site.
Demolition is expected to start soon.
