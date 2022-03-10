(WKBN) – Are you ready to spring forward this weekend?

This Sunday, March 13 is the day when we set our clocks forward.

Losing an hour of sleep can be tough for some people.

First News spoke with a Mercy Health doctor about some tips to give your body enough rest.

She recommends waking up earlier on Saturday morning so you’re more tired later on.

Try to avoid naps on Saturday as well. Also, watch your caffeine intake.

If you don’t get enough sleep, it could land you in the hospital.

“We’ve actually seen in studies that one hour of sleep deprivation is associated with higher rates of people coming into the ER with heart attacks, stroke, even instances with atrial fibrillation, and of course, car accidents,” said Dr. Carmela Kiraly, director of sleep medicine at Mercy Health.

Clocks will move one hour forward starting at 2 a.m. this Sunday.