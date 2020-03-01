Daylight Saving Time is coming, along with potential health effects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Daylight Saving Time is almost over. As we prepare to spring forward, there are some health effects that can stem from that.
Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday, March 8. That’s when people turn the clocks forward one hour, losing one hour of sleep.
Dr. Mike Sevilla, from the Family Practice Center of Salem, said this may not seem like a big deal, but a small time shift can make a difference.
There are ways to mitigate these negative effects, however.
Dr. Sevilla recommended the following:
- A gradual transition to the time change: Especially for those taking care of children, start now by putting children to bed 15 minutes earlier and then moving that back until it is an entire hour earlier.
- Avoid bright lights before bed: This includes TV, phone/tablet screens, and computers.
- Get some exercise during the day: Aim for at least 30 minutes, most days of the week.
- Get up if you cannot sleep: If you’ve been awake for more than 20 minutes, get up, go to another room, and do something relaxing to help you get drowsy, like read a book