Daylight Saving Time could become permanent if Pennsylvania bill passes

(WKBN) – If you are in Pennsylvania and are tired of changing your clocks twice a year, you may be one step closer to keeping Daylight Saving Time all year long.

On Monday, the state House passed a bill by a 103 to 98 vote to keep Daylight Saving Time permanent.

We went out to Buhl Park Tuesday afternoon to ask those living in Pennsylvania what they think about the change. For most, they support year-long Daylight Saving Time and hope the change happens.

“I think that would be awesome. I mean, to have Daylight Saving Time all year round, I think more people would get out and do things. I think more people would be more energetic and they wouldn’t be as tired,” said Xavier Lowe, of Hermitage.

“Just to leave it at one time and not change it is a great move so I’m for it,” said Margaret Piccirilli, of West Middlesex.

From here, it still has to pass the state Senate before it goes to the governor. If it does pass, Congress would have to approve the change before it can take effect.