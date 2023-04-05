BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a long week reconnecting the power around the Valley, and some places are still waiting.

This is the fifth day without power for Tom Drummond, and it hasn’t been easy.

“Because that’s what I miss the most — A hot cup of coffee in the morning,” Drummond said.

Drummond boils water on his grill to make coffee, but it’s not the same. He lives along Lincoln Street in Masury, where downed trees and wires block both ways out of his driveway.

“I can’t go and do any shopping or anything until they open this road up, and that, more than anything, is what’s so upsetting,” he said.

Drummond has lived in the house for 35 years.

Yankee Run Road in Brookfield was also getting major attention on Wednesday, with new transformers and new high-tension wires in an effort to restore power to more homes.

Some people are frustrated going through power problems twice in two weeks.

“To not have power for five days, get it on for two, and then lose it again for another four or five, some folks are very frustrated,” said Brookfield Township Trustee Dan Suttles.

Drummond has been watching the work. He knows every day is closer to seeing the power restored. He admits to having cabin fever after five days of being stuck at home.

“It’s like going back and being in an Agricultural Age. You go to sleep when the sun goes down, and you get up when it comes up in the morning,” he said.

Drummond said a neighbor has helped him get what he needs to make it through. Most of them have generators. He does not.

Every day is one step closer to finding freedom again.

His plans for when power is restored?

“Probably go over into Pennsylvania and get something to eat. You know, something hot at least,” he said.

Drummond had just gotten home Saturday when the winds blew, the lines dropped, and the power went off. He said he knew it was going to be a while to fix.