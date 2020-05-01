Davis Family YMCA keeps people moving with ‘Fun Fitness Friday’ virtual workouts

Instructor Melanie Angiuli says this is a fun way to get people moving even while they're stuck at home

(WKBN) – Are your home workouts getting boring? Are you looking for fun ways to stay fit while the gym is still closed?

The Davis Family YMCA has been showing free, live fitness classes during the pandemic.

On Friday, the center started a new class called “Fun Fitness Friday.”

Each workout has a theme and today’s was the ’80s. Next week’s will be working out with your mom.

Instructor Melanie Angiuli says this is a fun way to get people moving even while they’re stuck at home.

“We really want to keep people moving at home. As much as we miss group fitness and working out together, I think that keeping people moving to do something is really important,” she said.

The classes start at 9 a.m. on Fridays.

If you can’t watch the video live, it will be available later on the Davis Family YMCA’s Facebook page.