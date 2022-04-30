BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Davis Family YMCA celebrated its 30th annual Healthy Kids Day.

Event director Adele Taylor said creating healthy habits in childhood is important for their future — and the event aims to do just that.

“Fight that obesity, that creep we’ve been seeing of childhood obesity,” Taylor said.

Attendee Styrlett Howard said that for her, staying active has been important throughout the pandemic.

“You need to keep up with your mental health and with COVID going on we need to keep on top of that,” Howard said.

The event pushed kids around the community to stay healthy by keeping active.

“I do baseball, I do soccer, I did basketball and I do hockey,” said attendee Jaiden Chester.

“I like to come here almost every day and go to the pool and to the rec center and work out, and just do some cardio,” Howard said.

The Davis Family YMCA’s goal is to help build a strong, healthy foundation for kids. The YMCA illustrated its summer programs that are meant to keep kids active while school isn’t in session.

“Encourages them to come to our programs, our day camps are outside, our enrichment camps are outside, swim lessons — anything that we can encourage them to do to keep active,” Taylor said.