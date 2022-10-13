YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dave Sess has been a fixture on the WKBN 27 First News desk since 1998. Now, he’s celebrating 25 years of anchoring and reporting.

For the last 25 years, Sess has covered news across the Valley. First, waking you up with the news from overnight and helping you prepare for the day.

After eight years anchoring First News This Morning, Sess made the switch to evenings. He earned that better sleep schedule and a chance to report more in the community he loves.

It’s safe to say when you work with Sess, you get a lifelong friend and mentor, according to his co-anchor, Lindsey Watson. Whether he knows it or not, he’s inspired generations of journalists.

“For 25 years, he’s been consistent, incredible and I think that’s super important for a news anchor every time he gets at that desk,” said 27 Sports Director Ryan Allison.

“You have a trust and a faith in what he’s sharing with you and I learned so much working with him and watching him work,” said former WKBN Anchor Erika Thomas.

Sess takes you to the heart of every story he shares — the closer, the better. He also knows when to have a little fun.

“A lot of people might not know he’s a big sports fan,” Allison said.

Sess even spent a number of seasons as the sideline reporter for YSU football.

If he’s back in the sports office, you know that’s what he’s talking to Allison about.

“He’s just a fan of sports in general, no specific team,” Allison said.

His reporting and work on the anchor desk have earned Sess numerous awards and recognition during his time at WKBN. His expertise, passion and dedication shine both on and off the screen.

“I know it feels like just yesterday you and I were working together. I learned so much from working with you and enjoyed our time together so much… I have such fond memories of working with you,” said former WKBN Anchor Teresa Weakley

“It’s been a great friendship for 25 years and I have a ton of respect for him and hope to work with him for another 25,” Allison said.

From all of us here at WKBN 27 First News, happy 25 years, Dave!