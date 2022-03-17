VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — A local woman whose family farm was lost more than 20 years ago now has a portion of that land back in the family.

Gloria Francis lived on what once was the 160-acre Peigowski Farm originally purchased by her grandparents in 1927.

“I grew up on this farm. I would be the third generation growing up on this farm,” said Gloria.

Francis remembers the land off of King Graves Road in Vienna as the farmland she once called home.

“I didn’t always enjoy living here. It was work,” said Gloria.

Her father and his siblings were raised on Peigowski Farm. After the brothers in the family fought in World War II, the two who survived raised their families on the property too — and farmed the land themselves until they were in their late 70s.

Her daughter Gretchan said the Peigowski family lost a portion of the land to eminent domain in 1999 to build a ramp for Route 11 and the remaining property was sold.

“That’s, I think, what bothered me the most is that everybody had to leave and it didn’t really have to be. That’s my feeling,” said Gloria.

Gretchan said the two would talk about wanting the farm back — something she had been working on for more than a year.

“I didn’t really think that it would ever happen,” said Gretchan.

But it did happen, and Gretchan surprised her mom in Jan. — the very day Gretchan’s grandfather would have turned 100.

Gloria was overcome with emotion.

“I’ve been praying and praying for the money to buy the farm,” said Gloria.

“It was one of the best moments of my life,” said Gretchan. “That I was able to do that for her and for our whole family, and I just felt so appreciative and so proud, and it was just a wonderful moment.”

“It was something I had been praying and praying and praying for, and I didn’t know if it was God’s will or not to say yes to my prayer but it was His will, and He did say yes to my prayer, and I give God thank you for everything,” said Gloria.

The family plans to transform the land back into Peigowski Farm.

Work to begin clearing the lot lines making way for roughly a thousand new trees is expected to begin next week.

“There’s going to be amazing things here. I just don’t know what it’s going to be but it will be amazing. It will be brought to its glory and beauty again,” said Gloria.