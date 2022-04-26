YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It took a while Tuesday for the 15-year-old daughter of the woman George Hill is accused of murdering to answer a question as she testified at his trial about what Hill was “like.”

The daughter paused for a long time and the courtroom became silent before she answered, “some of the times he was fun. But most of the time he was mad.”

The daughter was the first witness prosecutors called in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after opening arguments before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in the trial of Hill, 46, who is on trial for the June 1, 2020, death of Jennifer Mullen, 35, of Shields Road in Boardman.

Later, under cross examination from defense attorney James Wise, the daughter testified about bonfires that Hill would help create with her, Mullen and Mullen’s other child. She smiled at the memory of Hill teasing her because he did most of the cooking and she is, in her own words, a “picky eater.”

Mullen died June 1, 2020, about a day after she was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center from the Shield Roads home she shared with Hill. Hill was not indicted for her death until December 2020 and he was not taken into custody until he surrendered in February 2021.

He is on trial on charges of murder, domestic violence and felonious assault. Opening statements and testimony began today after a jury was selected Monday afternoon.

In his opening statement, Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day said paramedics were called by Hill just before 7 a.m. May 31, 2020, to their home because Mullen was unresponsive and foaming at the mouth. She had fallen in the bathroom earlier and fractured her skull, Day said.

Hill told police Mullen had been drinking heavily the night before and fell. But autopsy results found no alcohol in her blood or urine. Samples were sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which confirmed the autopsy results. It was then that Hill was arrested.

Mullen was also covered with bruises, Day said, and he said that Hill beat her often. He said there are three videos from Hill’s phone that jurors will see that show Hill ignoring Mullen as she was clearly injured.

“The picture becomes clear this was no accident,” Day said.

Wise said on the videos Hill asks Mullen several times if she wants to go to a hospital but she refuses. He said Hill willingly talked to Boardman police the day Mullen died and that he will have an expert witness to rebut testimony that will contradict prosecutors’ assertations that Mullen had no drugs or alcohol in her system.

Under direct examination by Day, the daughter testified Hill and Mullen fought almost nightly and Hill became physical with Mullen.

“He would push her around and pull her hair sometimes,” the daughter testified. “It made me feel scared for my mom.”

But under cross examination from Wise, the daughter said Hill and her mother fought over her drinking, and he once gave her Mullen’s car keys so Mullen could not drive.

She also said Hill helped her with her homework and when he moved in, he got rid of mice that were popping up in the home.

