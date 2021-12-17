(WKBN) – The dates have been set for the Trumbull, Columbiana and Mahoning county fairs, among others.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture Friday released the official dates for the 2022 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Trumbull County Fair in Cortland is slated for July 12-17; the Columbiana County Fair in Lisbon will be August 1-7; and the Mahoning County Fair in Canfield is set for August 31 – September 5.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the Department of Agriculture is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.