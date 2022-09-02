YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Miracle on Easy Street” is back for another year at Powers Auditorium in the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

East Street Productions will produce their holiday favorite for three public performances and two student shows for local schools.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. The dates are Dec. 16, 17 and 18. Ticket prices are $19-$35 with a 15% off early bird special through Saturday, Oct. 1.

Easy Street co-founders Maureen Collins and Todd Hancock will once again serve as hosts for the event featuring over 100 singers, dancers and Little Rascals. Featured performers will include James McClellan, Colleen Chance and Candace Campana, Miracle Alumni soloists Natalie Kovacs and Cortney MacKay will return from college for this year’s production as well.

A blend of the season’s most popular music will be performed by Musical Director Don Yallech and The Easy Street Little Big Band.

Dancers from schools across the Valley will assemble to perform various styles of dance.