WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The application process for the Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army has opened.

Applications are in person this year at 270 Franklin St. SE, Warren, and will be taken on October 11, 12, 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on October 18 and 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Applications for toys only are for families with children 14 years old and younger.

To apply you must have the following:

Current photo ID for all adults in the home

Proof of income in the household for the past 30 days (JFS printout, SSI/SSD award letter, pay stubs, utility allowance statement)

If your family receives assistance from JFS, you will need a printout of that assistance

If your family does not receive public assistance, please bring insurance cards/birth certificates for all children in the home

Proof of your current address (utility bill, bank statement, JFS printout, pay stub)

The will be a Christmas food box drive-through giveaway for the first 500 cars on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army, 270 Franklin St. SE, Warren.

No application is necessary for this event.