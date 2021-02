Superintendent Joe Meranto says over 700 staff members have received COVID-19 vaccinations so far

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was no mention of when students would return to the classroom during Tuesday night’s Youngstown School Board meeting.

Board members were informed the district has received more than $4.5 million in federal aid to reopen the schools.

Another $22 million will be coming soon.

Superintendent Joe Meranto says over 700 staff members have received COVID-19 vaccinations so far.

Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings will be giving a district update Wednesday evening.