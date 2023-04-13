YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The date has been set for one of the Valley’s most popular events.

Panerathon is set for August 27 at the Covelli Centre. The 10K/2 mile walk/run begins at 10 a.m.

Registration opens Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m. You can register online.

Proceeds from the event go to the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley to support the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The breast cancer mortality rate in the Mahoning Valley is among the highest in the nation, according to event officials.