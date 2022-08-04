YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dates have been set for the popular ballet Nutcracker at the Deyor Performing Arts Center.

Ballet Western Reserve is presenting the ballet Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. inside Edward W. Powers Auditorium.

The timeless holiday classic is a yearly tradition of Ballet Western Reserve featuring the story of Clara who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King.

More than 80 local students of Ballet Western Reserve along with a live orchestra will perform.

Tickets are available now online