CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A date has been set to tear down the gazebo in Canfield to make way for a new one.

The gazebo on the Village Green will be taken down on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to City Manager Wade Calhoun.

Some paperwork issues determining ownership of the gazebo held up the work, but that’s been worked out.

A new, bigger gazebo will replace the one being torn down.

The Rotary Club of Canfield is raising funds for the project that is expected to be completed soon.