YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — JAC Live has confirmed plans for its Y-Live concert this year.

The concert will be July 29 at Wean Park. The headlining artist will be announced on Monday.

Last year’s Y-Live concert brought country music artist Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans to Wean Park.

According to JAC Live, organizers plan to use this year’s event to continue giving back to the community. Last year’s event raised nearly $35,000 for local non-profit groups, including a $10,000 contribution to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley in support of its Success After 6 program.

These nonprofit groups raised funds for their organizations with volunteer efforts from their members at concession outposts throughout the event and in satellite parking lots located downtown.

“The groups that set their time aside to help us every year are an invaluable part of the event’s success, and this year we were particularly grateful for their help because our attendance was higher than ever before and we had a new concession set up and parking situation with the event being held in Wean Park. All involved helped the event to run smoothly and create the best possible experience for everyone at the show,” said Eric Ryan, president of JAC Live.

The United Way has been a partner of the event since 2017.