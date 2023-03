YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 330 area code ranked 52nd across America for the number of robocalls in February.

The 724 area code was just outside the top 100.

Pennsylvania ranked 8th and Ohio 9th on the state list.

Big cities like New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas got the most calls.

The FCC says robocalls are the top consumer complaint.

Data this year, shows that the average American has already received 27 robocalls.