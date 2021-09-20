Dashcam video released of police chase of men accused of stealing officer’s gun at crash

(WKBN) — Two men who police said stole an officers gun at the scene of a deadly crash last week are due back in court Tuesday.

The Ohio State Patrol released dashcam video showing the pursuit and arrest.

The chase started in Braceville after 26-year-old Leaon Gordon and 22-year-old Noah Denious, pulled into the scene and grabbed an officer’s pistol, according to police.

At one point the suspects can be seen swerving around a cruise with another trooper still in pursuit. The suspects pulled over and troopers took them into custody.

The full dashcam video is below.

Initial charges included failure to comply/fleeing and tampering with evidence, both felony charges. 

Additional charges are expected. In the meantime, the officer who had his gun stolen is on leave for the next two weeks.

