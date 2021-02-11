Dashcam video: Lisbon troopers use near-miss crash to stress safety in winter weather

Troopers warn drivers that roadways can be slippery even when they don't appear to be

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lisbon are using dashcam video of a near-miss crash involving a cruiser and another vehicle as a warning to drivers to be careful.

A trooper with the Lisbon Post was on his way to another crash Friday, Feb. 5, when another vehicle, rounding a bend on Route 517, spun out of control and narrowly missed colliding with the cruiser.

Just up the road, the trooper reached the accident he was heading to and told that driver he had to go back and check the vehicle that went into the ditch after almost hitting his cruiser.

No injuries were reported in either crash, but troopers warn drivers that roadways can be slippery even when they don’t appear to be, and everyone needs to slow down when driving in winter weather.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol offers the following winter driving tips: