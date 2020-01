Tiffany Wolfe is on administrative leave

HARTFORD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Dash camera video shows the moment a Cortland police officer was arrested and charged with OVI.

Tiffany Wolfe is on administrative leave.

Investigators say she was involved in a crash in the area of Bradley Brownlee and Bushnell Campbell roads in Hartford Township back on Jan. 18.

At the time, Wolfe refused to take a blood-alcohol test.

Wolfe was sworn-in as a Cortland officer in August after working in Hubbard Township.