Dash-cam video shows high-speed chase that ended in Trumbull County

It started just after 12 a.m. Tuesday in Newton Township and ended with the arrest of Samantha Etz, of Rootstown

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash-camera video showing a high-speed chase across three counties.

It started just after 12 a.m. Tuesday in Newton Township and ended with the arrest of 24-year-old Samantha Etz, of Rootstown.

Troopers say they tried to pull Ertz over for having no license plate light.

Etz initially stopped but then took off leading troopers on a chase onto US-422 in Parkman and then into Southington, reaching speeds of about 100 miles per hour, troopers said.

Etz turned down Reynolds Road in Southington where troopers from the Hiram Post terminated the chase because of speed and road conditions.

A short time later, troopers with the Warren Post picked up the vehicle again on US-422, where stop spikes were used.

Investigators say there were pills in the car.

Ertz was arrested while two passengers ran away.

Editor’s note: The dash-camera video has been edited in length for time purposes. No other edits have been made.