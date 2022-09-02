WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins says a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time.

Hill filed a motion to have his case heard again or be set free based on a bite mark on the victim that was presented at his trial and subsequent conviction in the brutal killing of Fife.

Hill maintains that the court relied on “now-discredited” bite-mark evidence. This is the second time he has filed an appeal based on the issue.

The court previously ruled that the bite mark evidence was not needed for Hill’s kidnapping and murder conviction and that other evidence in the case was sufficient.

This latest ruling is allowing Hill to appeal on the bite mark evidence again.

“This so-called “new” bit mark evidence argument was fully litigated in the Ohio court system and determined to have no merit by all Ohio courts, just as Hill’s alleged retardation/intellectual disability claim was copiously contented and found unsubstantiated,” Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins wrote in reaction to the decision.

The case has now been transferred to district court for further proceedings.