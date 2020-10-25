“Dancing for a Cure”: Community raises money for local breast cancer organization

They to help support breast cancer patients with outstanding medical bills

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People danced at a distance Sunday to help raise money for a local breast cancer organization.

At Creekside Fitness, participants “Danced for a Cure,” raising money for Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation.

Organizer Michelle Apple, a breast cancer survivor herself, says that movement is especially important for breast cancer patients and survivors.

“As a cancer survivor, a lot of us are on medication the rest of our life, and our joints are affected. So, the movements of dance are actually very good for us. These instructors here are hands down amazing,” said Apple.

She says that they also organized the event so that they can raise as much money as possible in order to help support breast cancer patients with outstanding medical bills.

More stories from WKBN.com: