WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dance instructor from Warren is facing charges after police say she raped a child.

Katilyn Wilkes, 19, is charged with 11 counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Diane Barber, the assaults happened between December 2021 and February 2022 at locations in Champion, Vienna, Bazetta and Kinsman.

The victim was 12 years old.

Wilkes was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $250,000. She was also ordered to not have contact with anyone 18 years old or younger and banned from social media.

A pretrial is set for July 20.