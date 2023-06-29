DAMASCUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, spent an hour Thursday afternoon touring a drill site in Columbiana County.

McCarthy toured Encino Energy’s Sanor Farm Well Pad near Damascus, bringing with him a message of more than just American energy independence.

“We just don’t want to be energy independent, we want to be dominant,” McCarthy said.

What McCarthy was there to see were four new well heads drilled by Encino, which in the next two weeks will be producing oil and natural gas from deep in the Utica Shale by way of hydrologic fracking.

He also mingled among the Encino workers, shaking hands with many of them.

McCarthy was critical of energy policies in his home state of California.

“They’ve reduced production by 20%,” McCarthy said.

But complimentary of Ohio.

“What does Ohio do? They discover new fields — safe, secure, environmentally sound,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said America’s natural gas is 41% cleaner than Russia’s natural gas, the profits of which, he says, Putin uses to kill Ukrainians.

“God has blessed America with resources. If we have the ability to produce those resources, America will be stronger and the world will be safer,” McCarthy said.

He was asked about the Canadian wildfires, saying people are wrong who claim they’re caused by climate change, to which he received applause.

“It’s caused by not managing your forests,” he said.

McCarthy cited for example the sequoia trees of California.

“In the last three years, we’ve lost 30% of our giant sequoias because they won’t go in and manage the forest,” he said.

McCarthy was in Columbiana County on Thursday at the invitation of Congressman Bill Johnson, who urged Congress to pass House Resolution One, the energy bill, which Johnson says includes permitting and production reforms and pushes America back toward energy independence.