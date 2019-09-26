Dairy Queen in Youngstown may close soon

If there are no buyers, the location will close for good

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A landmark along Belmont Avenue in Youngstown may be closing unless someone decides to buy it between now and next summer.

Dairy Queen on Belmont Avenue is closing after next Monday.

Long-time owner Susie Birkholtz, who is 71 years old, said it’s time to retire.

The Belmont Avenue Dairy Queen opened as the first one in Mahoning County in 1949.

Susie’s mother, the late Eileen Roth, bought it in 1962 and the family has owned it ever since.

“Well, I think it’s time. I’m in very good health and I think it’s time. 57 years, I think it’s time now. I’m going to miss it terribly. Everybody’s become my family over generation after generation after generation,” said Birkholtz.

Birkholtz says there are some interested buyers , but they are waiting on approval from Dairy Queen. She owns the building and the land.

She has not ruled out possibly selling it to someone who would keep it an ice cream shop, but it would not be a Dairy Queen.

If there are no buyers, the location will close for good.