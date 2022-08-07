PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating following a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead and a boy seriously injured in Geauga County.

The incident took place Saturday around 5:30 p.m. when a car traveling on US 422 struck a horse-drawn buggy from behind, causing the two passengers to fly out of the buggy. Stephen Hostetler, the 33-year-old driver of the buggy, was reportedly found dead at the scene, while his 9-year-old son was taken to University Hospitals Geauga Campus.

The 34-year-old Warren man who was driving the car was not injured. There was no report of whether the horse sustained injuries.

Troopers do not believe that alcohol was a factor in this incident.