GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a father who left his baby alone during an argument with the child’s mother is facing charges.

Officers were called just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment on E. Wilson Avenue on reports that a child was left alone.

As officers pulled up to the apartment, they saw a man, who was later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Allen, walking down the street. Officers said Allen asked them if they were responding to his home. Officers said they were and asked Allen if a child was alone inside and he said yes, according to the police report. When asked how old the child was, Allen said 7 months.

Allen told officers that he and the child’s mother had been arguing and that he left the apartment to look for her, according to the police report.

Officers followed Allen to the apartment where they found a child that they determined to be 4 months old lying on a bed next to a magazine and a loose round, the report stated. The report states that an unloaded gun was on a chair next to the bed.

Also found in the room were two bags of raw marijuana, according to the report. Police also reported finding a loaded revolver in the apartment.

The guns and drugs were seized, and Allen was arrested on charges of child endangering and drug possession. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday. He was released on $7,500 bond. A pretrial is set for March 22.

The mother was interviewed and the case was turned over to Children Services.