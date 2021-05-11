DA wants teen accused in Mercer County stabbing charged as adult

Police say the suspect made "shank" style weapons from various materials

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A teen accused of stabbing another teen at George Junior Republic last week could be tried as an adult for the crime.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect from Delaware stabbed another teen last Monday at the facility while they were both in an Intensive Supervision Unit.

Police say the suspect made “shank” style weapons from various materials and attacked the victim while he was in his room.

Police say the suspect told them he intended to kill the victim but decided against it because he would not have protection from fellow gang members in the local prison system.

The Mercer County district attorney said the details of the attack were so “alarming” that the suspect should be charged as an adult.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault, assault by a prisoner, procurement of a weapon by an inmate and simple assault.

The investigation is ongoing.