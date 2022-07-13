YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new business just opened up in the City of Youngstown, and it’s the only one of its kind in the city.

CycWard Bike Shop is located at 1205 Elm Street. It’s a place to buy bicycles, helmets, bike supplies and more.

“It just made sense as we grew our cycling community to be able to put other people in that same situation where you could be out there and be mentally free, so that’s how the bike shop ended up happening,” said Kelan Bilal, co-owner of the shop.

Prior to opening the shop, Bilal had the CycWard Bike Club. He says the name “CycWard” has a special meaning.

“One of the things that keeps you mentally free, or kept me mentally free, was riding my bike. So, the saying is, ‘If being on your bike is the only thing from keeping you from going insane, you belong in the CycWard,'” he said.

The shop sells new and used bikes, and it also offers bike repairs. In the future, Bilal says Yo Go Bike Share will also have its bikes there at the shop.

Bilal said he’s excited to help more people in the area get out on bicycles and thinks it can be good for the community. He said there are many reasons to ride a bike and hopes more people will take part.

“Those who wanna commute, those who just want a nice relaxing ride, where they can gather with friends and everything,” he said.

The bike club goes out every Saturday and Sunday morning for rides. Bilal says anyone is welcome to join. They meet at the shop at 9:30 a.m. and leave at 10 a.m.

The shop is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bilal said they plan to also open a coffee shop inside the shop and will expand their hours once they do.