Cyclists gearing up for Trumbull County’s 48th annual bike tour

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cyclists are meeting at the Fairgrounds Banquet Center for the 48th Northeast Ohio Century Tour.

People are currently registering and checking in to ride from across northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania to bike all over Trumbull County.

Cyclists will choose from 6 different routes to ride on.

Routes range from 12-27 miles long over mostly flat countryside.

There’s also a 25 mile option along the Western Reserve Greenway bike trail for those who aren’t road riders.

Riders can even combine routes to ride as many miles as they want.

They all begin and end at the Fairgrounds Banquet Center.

Support vehicles are available until 4 p.m. this afternoon to assist riders.

All cyclists are welcome to participate and registration continues until 11 a.m.

If you plan on riding, don’t forget your bike helmet. They are required at the event.