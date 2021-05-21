Cyclists celebrate Bike to Work Day milestone

The group encourages others to be more physically active

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Have you ever considered ditching the car and riding your bike to work? That’s exactly what a few people did Friday in Warren.

It was all for Bike to Work Day.

It’s an annual event, and this year, it’s hitting a milestone: Year number 10.

The group encourages others to be more physically active. They say it’s gotten harder this year with more remote workers due to the pandemic.

“Riding bikes is great. It allows you to kind of slow down a little bit from the quick daily riding in a car. You get a chance to see nature and some of the things going on in the world closer up,” said Brian Hill, who took part in Friday’s event.

Prizes and T-shirts were given to the first 100 people who showed up on bikes Friday morning.