CVS helps to vaccinate Briarfield residents and staff

Pharmacists, technicians and nurses hired by CVS started visiting roughly 1,400 sites this week

Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It could take the next three months to fully vaccinate those who live and work in Ohio’s long-term care facilities.

Briarfield nursing home facilities are among those that will be receiving at least some of their COVID-19 vaccine through the CVS pharmacy chain.

Locations locally include: (All locations may not be receiving the vaccine through CVS)

  • Briarfield Manor – Austintown
  • Briarfield at Ashely Circle – Austintown
  • The Inn at Christian Valley – Youngstown
  • The Inn at Glenellen – North Lima
  • The Villas at Glenellen – North Lima
  • The Inn at Poland Way – Poland
  • The Inn at Ironwood – Canfield
  • The Inn at Walker Mill – Boardman

Pharmacists, technicians and nurses hired by CVS started visiting roughly 1,400 sites this week. They will provide the Pfizer vaccine to those who have signed-up to get it.

