CVS helps to vaccinate Briarfield residents and staff

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It could take the next three months to fully vaccinate those who live and work in Ohio’s long-term care facilities.
Briarfield nursing home facilities are among those that will be receiving at least some of their COVID-19 vaccine through the CVS pharmacy chain.
Locations locally include: (All locations may not be receiving the vaccine through CVS)
- Briarfield Manor – Austintown
- Briarfield at Ashely Circle – Austintown
- The Inn at Christian Valley – Youngstown
- The Inn at Glenellen – North Lima
- The Villas at Glenellen – North Lima
- The Inn at Poland Way – Poland
- The Inn at Ironwood – Canfield
- The Inn at Walker Mill – Boardman
Pharmacists, technicians and nurses hired by CVS started visiting roughly 1,400 sites this week. They will provide the Pfizer vaccine to those who have signed-up to get it.
