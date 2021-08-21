Cuyahoga Co. assistant prosecutor arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex from minor

Joseph Bell, 32, importuning, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cuyahoga County assistant prosecutor has been arrested and currently sits in the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office.

He’s been charged with allegedly trying to solicit sex from a minor, specifically under the age of 13.

The charge is defined as importuning, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

32-year-old Joseph Bell of Warren was arrested Friday and transported back to the Valley from the Cuyahoga County area.

His bail has not been set.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you with information as we learn more.

