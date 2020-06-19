Cuts at Youngstown City Schools expected to save the district $1.4 million

The number of principals at Choffin Career and Technical Center being reduced from three to one is among the changes for next school year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District announced a series of cuts aimed at reducing what is projected to be a $29 million deficit by 2024.

These cuts are expected to save the district around $1.4 million a year.

CEO Justin Jennings announced some administrative positions will not be refilled after the current employees resign this month.

The ninth-grade academies at East and Chaney high schools are being eliminated. Roshay Huff, who was principal of East’s ninth-grade academy, will become Kirkmere Elementary’s principal. Eboni Williams, who was principal of Chaney’s ninth-grade academy, will become co-principal at McGuffey Elementary.

The number of principals at Choffin Career and Technical Center are being reduced from three to one — Michael Saville.

All three principals had been employees of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center but starting July 1, Saville will be an employee of Youngstown City Schools.

Maurice Taylor, who had been among the principals at Choffin, will become the principal at East High School.

Jeremy Batchelor, East High’s current principal, will become Jennings’ special assistant.

Bridget Lambright, another principal at Choffin, will become the principal at Rayen Early College Middle School.

Deborah DiFrancesco, Rayen Early College’s current principal, will be moving to the central office with the CEO.

Principals at Pre-K through eighth grade schools will work on 11-month contracts instead of 12.

Also, all contracts with the Mahoning County Educational Service Center will end, though some employees will become district employees.