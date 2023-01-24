(WKBN) – Derek Merrin of the Ohio House of Representatives announced on Tuesday that he has been elected chairman of the Ohio House Republican Caucus. It was an announcement Youngstown-area State Representative Al Cutrona says was false.

Merrin recently lost the position of Ohio Speaker of the House to Jason Stephens.

But, Cutrona said in a statement, “Jason Stephens is the Chairman of the Ohio House Republican Caucus and Speaker of the House. Derek Merrin has no legal authority to the false statement that was sent from his personal and unofficial email earlier today.”

Trumbull County State Representative Mike Loychik also said he’s not part of Merrin’s group.

We also contacted Republican Nick Santucci but have not received a response.