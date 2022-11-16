** Watch prior coverage of a Nov. 12, 2022, vigil for Mye’Zavier Cannady in the player above.

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — The mother of a teen shot and killed Friday in Warren is begging anyone with information to contact police.

Police say Mye’Zavier Cannady, a Brunswick High School student, and two adults were in Warren trying to sell a PlayStation when the shooting took place.

“I want justice,” said Amanita Burleigh, Cannady’s mother. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”

Warren police detectives are investigating, but so far, no arrests have been made.

“If anyone knows anything, please come forward,” Burleigh added. “I just want to know: How does a promising life, my son’s future, get cut short over a PlayStation?”

Police said when the victims handed the item to the suspect, the suspect showed them a gun.

The two adults and Cannady drove off while the suspect fired repeated gunshots, which struck Cannady while he was inside the car.

A witness called Trumbull County 911 and said he heard “five or six“ gunshots.

Over the weekend, Brunswick schools held a vigil to honor Cannady’s life. They told FOX 8 that this is a tragic loss that will have a lasting impact on their students, families and staff.

A statement from the Dairy Queen where he worked on Pearl Road in Brunswick reads: