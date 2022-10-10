BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.

It’s the grand opening of the Hot Dog Shoppe on US-224. It’s at the old Denny’s across from the Boardman Plaza.

People lined up early to be the first 50 in the door. If you were, you got a free chili dog every day for a year.

The next 50 got a free chili dog every week. That’s more than 20,000 free chili dogs.

The Boardman Hot Dog Shoppe has been in the works for two years.

“It’s the Boardman community… so, its kind of interesting, if you look on Facebook, there’s been Facebook groups that say bring Hot Dog Shoppe to Boardman, bring Jib-Jab to Boardman so we are finally able to do that, you know glad to be here for the community,” said Greg Vojnovic, the owner of Boardman Hot Dog Shoppe.

After that chili dog giveaway, the next 100 people got a free double burger once a month for a year.